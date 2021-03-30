Garbage truck suspected in Iowa hit-and-run; driver arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Deputies in eastern Iowa had to chase down a garbage truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured one person, and the truck’s driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday, when a car on U.S. Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids that had slowed for a funeral procession was rear-ended by a garbage truck, television station KCRG reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the garbage drove off from the crash and didn’t stop until deputies were able to pull it over.