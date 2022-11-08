Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family members of a 22-year-old woman whose boyfriend admitted to killing her last year have filed a wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death weeks later.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday is the latest development in the high-profile case around Gabby Petito's death. What began as a missing person's case last summer rode a wave of true crime obsession to become a social media sensation, drawing amateur online sleuths and the kind of worldwide attention that can help authorities locate missing people.