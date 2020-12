DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker backed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won a state Senate runoff Saturday night against a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed for defying the governor's coronavirus restrictions.

Republican state Rep. Drew Springer's victory over fellow Republican Shelley Luther in a low-turnout special election was equally a win for Abbott, who spent six figures of his own campaign dollars to ensure the defeat one of his most visible critics in his own party.