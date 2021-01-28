GOP's Rep. Jim Jordan won't seek Portman's US Senate seat BY DAN SEWELL, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:19 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks to members of the media outside a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Portman said Monday, Jan. 25 that he won't seek reelection and plans to end a career in federal government spanning more than three decades. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
CINCINNATI (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a fiery Donald Trump supporter, won't run to succeed Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced this week he isn't going to seek a third term in 2022.
“Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable," said Russell Dye, speaking for Jordan's congressional campaign.