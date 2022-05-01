GOP's Quarles announces run for Kentucky governor in 2023

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has entered the state's 2023 governor's race, looking to cultivate his ties to Republican rural areas into a winning formula in what's shaping up as a highly competitive race for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Quarles told a GOP gathering Saturday night in Lexington that he will seek the state's top elected position. He officially announced his candidacy in a taped interview on WKYT-TV’s Kentucky Newsmakers program that aired Sunday. Quarles, a former state lawmaker, will follow up with a June 1 event in Scott County, where he’s from, to lay out his agenda for the state.