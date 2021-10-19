GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor's race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas city councilwoman who gained national attention for her support of militiamen who clashed with federal law officers during armed standoffs last decade said Tuesday she is running for governor of Nevada.
Republican Michele Fiore announced her plan to run at a news conference at the Italian-American club in Las Vegas, where she talked about her political battles and said she'd bring the same fervor to fighting vaccine mandates, terrorist organizations and election fraud.