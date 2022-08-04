GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 12:24 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - Dr. Jason Martin listens to a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Martin, a critical care physician from Nashville, is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - Dr. Jason Martin answers a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Martin, a critical care physician from Nashville, is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - Bob Brown, left, a volunteer for Republican candidate Beth Harwell, positions a sign as he and Bernard Sparks, right, campaign for their candidates at an early voting site at the Brentwood Library on the first day of early voting, July 15, 2022, in Brentwood, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city of Nashville early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. Jonathan Mattise/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee faces three Democratic challengers as the state's early voting period for the primary election begins Friday. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting on July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. Jonathan Mattise/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - Beth Winstead, left, wife of Republican candidate Kurt Winstead, waves to a passing driver as she holds a campaign sign at an early voting site at the Brentwood Library on the first day of early voting July 15, 2022, in Brentwood, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - Carnita Atwater speaks during a forum in Memphis, Tenn. on June 16, 2022. Atwater is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via AP, File) Joe Rondone/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announces his bid for governor of Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021. Smiley is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Patrick Lantrip/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans on Thursday will settle a nine-way primary in a reconfigured congressional district in Nashville they are hoping to flip, while Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent.
Two of three Democratic candidates for governor would be the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for that office; the third is a physician running for political office for the first time, spurred by Republican Gov. Bill Lee's hands-off response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee is running unopposed and would have a strong advantage in a general election in a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.
JONATHAN MATTISE