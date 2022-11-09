GOP expands lopsided legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans expanded their overwhelming majorities in Kentucky's legislature with sweeping victories that included the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia.
Taking advantage of new legislative districts they had redrawn in their favor and a surging tide of conservatism across the Bluegrass State, GOP lawmakers registered gains in representation even as Kentucky voters rejected a ballot amendment that would have strengthened a near-total state ban on abortions. Republican legislators had put the measure on the ballot.