GOP candidate Zucaro qualifies for public campaign financing

WILTON — Patrizia Zucaro, Republican nominee for Connecticut’s 143rd district House seat, has qualified for public funding for her campaign.

Zucaro announced Friday that the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) had approved her campaign’s application for a grant from the Citizens’ Election Program (CEP) in its earliest round of approvals for the campaign season.

To qualify for CEP campaign funding, candidates for the state House must raise at least $5,300 in contributions of $270 or less, including individual contributions from at least 150 residents of the towns they are seeking to represent. The 143rd district includes portions of Wilton, Norwalk and Westport.

“The people of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport need their voices to be heard now more than ever, and I would be honored to be their voice in the state legislature,” Zucaro said in a statement.

“Our state government has a transparency issue, and taxpayers deserve to know what decisions are being made, and who is making them,” she continued. “People have legitimate concerns about the future in Connecticut.

“Businesses are anxiously awaiting details on the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan so they can prepare to reopen, rehire, and rebuild. Parents want to know if their children will be returning to school in the fall and, if so, under what circumstances. So many essential services organizations and nonprofits have been left in limbo, and we must listen closely to what they need to move forward.

“I want to thank the residents of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport for their strong and immediate support. I look forward to advocating for policies that balance public health and economic and social imperatives in a way that ensures their safety and their future here in Connecticut.”

An attorney with professional experience in real estate as well, Zucaro is a native of Westport.