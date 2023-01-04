GOP Kentucky governor candidate sets fast fundraising pace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft set a fast pace for raising and spending campaign cash in late 2022, overtaking her Republican rivals in fundraising while pouring more than $1 million into her bid to become Kentucky's next governor, according to the latest campaign-finance reports.
Her closest fundraising rivals in the GOP primary — Attorney General Daniel Cameron and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles — stockpiled considerably more cash by the end of the year than Craft, who served as United Nations ambassador for former President Donald Trump.