G-7 leaders set to commit to long haul in backing Ukraine
June 27, 2022
1 of12 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with from left, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, U.S. President Joe Biden, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, speaks and formally launches the global infrastructure partnership on the margins of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to the long haul in supporting Ukraine as they meet in the German Alps and confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The G-7 leaders will begin Monday's session of their three-day summit with a focus on Ukraine. Later, they will be joined by the leaders of five democratic emerging economies — India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina — for a discussion on climate change, energy and other issues.
