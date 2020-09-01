Frontier drops Yes Network, NY Yankees coverage

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge grounds out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge grounds out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo: Curtis Compton /TNS Photo: Curtis Compton /TNS Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Frontier drops Yes Network, NY Yankees coverage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Frontier Communications has dropped the YES Network, which carries New York Yankees games, according to a post on the network’s website.

As of Tuesday, YES Network, which is owned by 21st Century Fox, is no longer available to Frontier customers.

“We negotiated with Frontier in good faith and were eager to get a deal done, but unfortunately, were unable to come to an agreement,” the post read. “Frontier subscribers should switch today to one of the many providers that carry YES and its Yankees, Nets, NYCFC and Liberty games.”

A Frontier representative did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

Frontier, which serves 25 states and is a widespread provider in Connecticut, also dropped sports network SNY — which carries New York Mets games and some University of Connecticut sporting events — in spring 2019 after a dispute between the companies.