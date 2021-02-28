From scrappy startup to success, Meow Wolf looks to future TEYA VITU, Santa Fe New Mexican Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 10:04 a.m.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Meow Wolf has been percolating for 13 years, though the rest of the world has really only known about the immersive, experiential artist collective since the House of Eternal Return opened in Santa Fe in March 2016.
The five years since have seen the company jump onto a superhighway of growth almost as surreal as its artistic creations, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.