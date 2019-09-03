From Wilton Town Hall: Welcome Back! Here’s what you missed

Whether you were away for the summer or just a few weeks or maybe new to Wilton, this will help you catch up on recent town government matters that could impact you.

All town roads were scanned this summer to provide an engineering assessment and an objective means of determining paving priorities. The report will be presented at the Sept. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting and then available on the DPW page of the town’s website.

Road paving will continue until late October/early November. We’ve hired a contractor to augment prep work to make up for the large number of days lost due to rain. The status of current paving is also available on the DPW webpage.

The year-end audit is underway. The Board of Selectmen actual results are again favorable to budget. Our balance sheet remains strong.

In response to resident complaints about recent guardrail replacements, we enacted a temporary moratorium. DPW personnel are investigating options, which will be presented at the Sept. 23 selectmen’s meeting. Public comment is welcome.

Appointments for 2018 motor vehicle assessment appeal hearings are available. Information can be found on the Board of Assessment Appeals webpage or by calling the Assessor’s office.

As you drive north on Route 7, you will note the project on the corner of Orems Lane is moving close to completion.

The Planning and Zoning Commission continues to work through an application for 200 Danbury Road and is anticipating an application for the corner of Route 7 and Pimpewaug Road in advance of its Sept. 9 meeting.

Construction of our shared virtual net metering solar project with Weston has begun. Our share has increased to 66 percent, saving the schools a forecasted average of $66,000 per year over the life of the project. 34 percent of building electricity needs will be met by renewable sources once this system goes live in November.

Assessor Sarah Scacco is developing proposed revisions to the Town’s Senior Tax Relief program. Currently, approximately one-percent of the town’s annual budget is allocated to relief, yet not all funds are utilized. Sarah will be presenting at the Sept. 23 selectmen’s meeting.

The Wilton Library Association raised more than enough additional funds to earn the $25,000 Board of Selectmen’s challenge match. Congratulations to the WLA and thank you to everyone who supported its successful fundraising.

The Western Council of Governments (WestCOG) accepted the proposal to study multi-town sharing of public safety facilities, of which Wilton was a sponsor. Chief Lynch, Captains Conlon and Cipolla and I assisted with the RFQ and Captain Conlon is assisting with the selection of the consultant. This study will inform and augment the work of the Police HQ/Town Campus Building Committee.

We were awarded grants for the Lover’s Lane and Arrowhead Road bridge replacements, allowing those projects to move forward.

In July, the Real Estate Committee presented a comprehensive report on town-owned rental properties. The report is available on the Board of Selectmen page of the town’s website.

The selectmen adopted the Gold Star Parent and Spouse Tax Relief Ordinance in August, as a means of recognizing the sacrifice of these families and their loved one. Applications for FY2021 tax credits are due by Sept. 30 and are available from the Assessor.

Schencks Island/Merwin Meadows consultants have finished their recommendations. A presentation to the Schencks Island Merwin Meadows Study Committee is expected later this month.

SeeClickFix surpassed 1,000 resolved inquires. Thank you to the residents using the system to report issues or ask questions. If you haven’t downloaded the app, you can find the link in the Resident Center of the town’s homepage.

Lastly, infrastructure improvements began on fire station 2.

Town staff assisted with summer projects at the schools and work at Trackside in anticipation of the alternative school program.

The latter is a win-win for students, parents and taxpayers and for Trackside. By providing support to Trackside, the program is helping them meet their own program objectives.

If you have any questions, please contact me at lynne.vanderslice@wiltonct.org or join me for my next Walk with Lynne on Sept. 10, beginning at noon at Merwin Meadows.