Frigid temperatures expected on Valentine’s Day night

We have three more days of daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, then temperatures will take a plunge toward the end of the week.

Come Valentine’s Day night, temperatures will fall into the single numbers in northwest Connecticut to 10 degrees along the shoreline.

Saturday night will also be cold with readings in the low 20s and in the teens in interior Connecticut.

The last time temperatures were this cold was on Jan. 21, when the thermometer bottomed out at 6 degrees in Danbury, 7 in Norfolk and 15 degrees along the shoreline.

So far this month, February’s average temperature is more than 8 inches above normal, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center.

The forecast

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet before midnight, then rain and sleet between midnight and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 34. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.