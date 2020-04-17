Friday: Wilton Town Hall closed, municipal phones down

WILTON — The town’s municipal phone system is being upgraded today, April 17. As such service will be intermittent between 1 and 9 p.m.

Rather than calling, anyone having to do business with the town is encouraged to use email. Email addresses for each department may be found on their web pages at wiltonct.org. The 911 system is not affected.

Town hall and the annex will be closed today. The drop-off service at each building is available only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both buildings will be closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The drop box at the annex may be accessed for three hours from the department's normal start. Drop box hours at town hall have been reduced to 8:3 to 10:30am.