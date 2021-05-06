French scholarship: St. Luke's student in New Canaan wins

St. Luke’s School Senior Student Marguerite DeMarco, from the St. Luke’s School Class of 2021, was recently awarded the prestigious American Society of the French Academic Palms Scholarship. This sought after scholarship is granted to one American high school student each year to study the French language, and culture through an immersion-style approach in a French-speaking country.
Students from across the nation with an enduring and deep interest in the French language and Francophone culture are invited to apply. All applicants must complete a complex application, including an essay written in French, and submit letters of recommendation from their teachers.