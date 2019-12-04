Freight train derails after truck crash in northern Colorado

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in a crash with a truck in northern Colorado.

The Fort Lupton Fire Protection District says the crash happened Wednesday morning just south of Platteville.

Television helicopter footage of the wreckage showed two train cars spilled onto lanes of U.S. Highway 85, which runs parallel to the train tracks. Other cars were toppled on the median between the tracks and the road.

No injuries have been reported.