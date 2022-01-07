France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 4:37 a.m.
1 of6 France's President Emmanuel Macron, center right, welcomes European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen before a ceremony to pay tribute to late French politician Simone Veil and diplomat Jean Monnet, at the French Pantheon in Paris, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. French president Emmanuel Macron paid a tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.
Macron was accompanied by the head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, at France’s famed Pantheon to honor the memories of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN