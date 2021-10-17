France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris ARNO PEDRAM and SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 3:36 p.m.
1 of18 Demonstrators hold a banner reading: The drowned of 17.10.61 in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Oct.17, 1967 file photo, Algerians come out of Paris subway station with their hands on their heads after being arrested in Paris for failure to obey curfew imposed on Algerians. A tribute march is organized in Paris Sunday Oct.17, 2021 for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with the colonial power. About 12,000 Algerians were arrested and "several dozens" were killed, "their bodies thrown into the Seine River." Historians say at least 120 protesters have been killed, some shot and some drowned in the Seine River. AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Demonstrators holding Algerian flags chant slogans in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A demonstrator holds an Algerian flag during a march in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Demonstrators hold posters reading « Drowned « during a march in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Demonstrators hold posters reading « Drowned « during a march in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 People gather during a demonstration Marseille to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 People gather under the Vieux Port Pavillion in Marseille to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A woman holds an Algerian flag at a gathering in Marseille to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 People gather under the Vieux Port Pavillion in Marseille to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country's independence war with its colonial power. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, layis a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons (Bezons bridge) Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Colombes near Paris. Emmanuel Macron becomes the first French president to commemorate the brutal repression of an Oct 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. The bridge was borrowed 60 years ago by Algerian demonstrators who arrived from the neighboring slum de Nanterre at the call of the Algerian independence supporters based in France. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 French President Emmanuel Macron stands at attention after laying a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons (Bezons bridge) Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Colombes near Paris. Emmanuel Macron becomes the first French president to commemorate the brutal repression of an Oct 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. The bridge was borrowed 60 years ago by Algerian demonstrators who arrived from the neighboring slum de Nanterre at the call of the Algerian independence supporters based in France. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, including Algerian protesters and their descendants, on Sunday commemorated the 60th anniversary of a bloody police crackdown in Paris during the final year of Algeria's independence war with its colonial power.
The tribute march was organized in Paris to honor the victims of the Oct. 17, 1961 massacre of Algerians — which French authorities have sought to cover up for decades.
Written By
ARNO PEDRAM and SYLVIE CORBET