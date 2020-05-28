Fourth child in Washington has coronavirus-related illness

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A child in the Pasco, Washington, area has been diagnosed with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, an illness associated with COVID-19, said the Benton Franklin Health District.

The Tri-City Herald reports it's one of four cases of the syndrome identified in Washington state and the first in the Tri-Cities area.

The child is under 10 and is hospitalized.

No additional information has been released to protect the family’s privacy.

Children diagnosed with the illness are healthy before developing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

Parents are advised to watch for symptoms such as fever or headache, abdominal pain with or without diarrhea, fatigue and respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, said Dr. John McGuire, chief of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at Seattle Children’s Hospital.