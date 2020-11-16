Fourteen home sales in Wilton, four over $1 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

67 Blue Ridge Road: AV Legacy Properties LLC to Cara C. and Christopher J. Calabrese, $680,000.

5 Glen Hill Road: Joseph P. and Jacqueline R. Guglielmo to Alexandra and Philip Fitzgerald, $1,035,000.

55 Grumman Hill Road: Ian and Priscilla Graham to Simon Riveles, $1,180,000.

110 Silver Spring Road: Michael T. and Bonnie M. Sheehan to Cole and Erin Creighton, $999,000.

67 Borglum Road: Estate of Harold Kristiansen to Patti Griffin, $360,000.

212 Drum Hill Road: Estate of Therese M. Goodwin to Daniel and Tammy Davies, $725,000.

19 Wilton Woods Road: Barbara C. Burns to Patrick Devore and Katherine Bither, $625,000.

46 Fawn Ridge Lane: Francis X. Tortora to Valerie Cartsounis, $388,000.

54 Wilridge Road: Jonathan Bozzuto to Michael and Alexandra Schnitzer, $492,000.

150 Old Kings Highway: Joseph L. and Danielle M. Seaman to Gerald F. and Elizabeth Hendricks, $950,000.

65 East Meadow Road: Thomas M. Parsons and Michelle E. Andreas to Alexandra Marie Adams and Ryan Thorne, $1,014,900.

77 Graenest Ridge Road: Suzanne M. Olin to Miroslaw and Sylwia Kozlowski, $1,155,000.

407 Thayer Pond Road: Teddy Marie Danillo to Megan M. Morris, $790,000.

52 Pipers Hill Road: Christopher J. and Cara C. Calabrese to Polly Kindle and Alan S. Robison, $845,000.