Four property sales in Wilton, 2 over $1M
WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15.
13 DeForest Road: Gerald F. Hendricks to Stephen and Shari Cohen, $1,080,000.
221 Westport Road: Jill Porter to Mario Pimentel, $533,250.
121 Thunder Lake Road: Maurice K. and Barbara Jean Segall to Mathew Tucker and Lauren Hood, $640,000.
173 Drum Hill Road: Denise M. McEntee to Youjin Myung and Michael Hekle, $1,545,000.
