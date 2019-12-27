https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Four-properties-change-hands-in-Wilton-14934233.php
Four properties change hands in Wilton
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26.
58 Westport Road: Benjamin and Sarah Gillingwater to Stuart R. Jordan and Stefanie Ena Pont, $705,000.
45 Heather Lane: Estate of William H. Hodgins, Jr. to Ivan Vaserman and Mariya Polyuk, $340,000. (Executor’s Deed)
6 Antler Lane: Thomas S. Turk and Silvia R. Prandi Turk to Michelle E. Clifford and Orkum Yavuyzkan, $463,000.
25 Wilton Crest Road: John Thomas McLaughlin to Marsha Whitney McLaughlin, $200,000. (Quit Claim Deed)
