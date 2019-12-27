Four properties change hands in Wilton

58 Westport Road, Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26.

58 Westport Road: Benjamin and Sarah Gillingwater to Stuart R. Jordan and Stefanie Ena Pont, $705,000.

45 Heather Lane: Estate of William H. Hodgins, Jr. to Ivan Vaserman and Mariya Polyuk, $340,000. (Executor’s Deed)

6 Antler Lane: Thomas S. Turk and Silvia R. Prandi Turk to Michelle E. Clifford and Orkum Yavuyzkan, $463,000.

25 Wilton Crest Road: John Thomas McLaughlin to Marsha Whitney McLaughlin, $200,000. (Quit Claim Deed)