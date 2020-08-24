Four new coronavirus cases reported in Wilton

WILTON — With the coronavirus count on hold for a number of weeks, the numbers are starting to creep back up.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state Department of Public Health for Wilton from Aug. 19-20.

These new numbers bring the total of positive COVID cases in Wilton to 247, resulting in 42 deaths.

“Four positive cases in two days is unusual for Wilton,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said on the town’s website. “With school starting in two weeks, we can’t let our guard down. Children need to be in school not only for their educational, social and emotional benefit, but also so parents can work. Having Connecticut schools open is critical to Connecticut’s economy,” she said.

Statewide, as of Aug. 21, there were a total of 51,519 reported COVID cases, 4,460 deaths, and 54 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Danbury, there was a sharp spike in COVID cases, with 178 new cases reported from Aug. 2.

“If you travel from an affected state or Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands, please self-quarantine for 14 days,” Vanderslice said. “Please, set the example. Please wear a mask when appropriate. Please teach your children to move back if someone without a mask gets too close. Please, don’t do things that undermine everyone’s efforts, such as allowing children to climb over the barriers to access playground equipment. Please be respectful to town and school employees working to keep us all safe,” she said.

