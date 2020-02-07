Four houses sell in Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

16 Overidge Lane: Gerard P. Pollino and Elsa Miret Pollino to Griffith Conti, $922,500.

605 Old Ridgefield Road: Anthony Esposito to Jacqueline Sand and Ilia Mokhtareizadeh, $600,000.

323 Olmstead Hill Road: Ellen Shannon,Trustee, to Mariclare Lawson and Christopher Deangelis, $237,500. (Trustee Deed)

323 Olmstead Hill Road: Estate of Gladys L. Haug to Mariclare Lawson and Christopher Deangelis, $237,500. (Executor’s Deed)

70 Pond Road: Estate of John Vincent Neal to Anthony S. Lanza and Pamela F. Arciero, $807,000. (Executor’s Deed)