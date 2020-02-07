https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Four-houses-sell-in-Wilton-15038343.php
Four houses sell in Wilton
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.
16 Overidge Lane: Gerard P. Pollino and Elsa Miret Pollino to Griffith Conti, $922,500.
605 Old Ridgefield Road: Anthony Esposito to Jacqueline Sand and Ilia Mokhtareizadeh, $600,000.
323 Olmstead Hill Road: Ellen Shannon,Trustee, to Mariclare Lawson and Christopher Deangelis, $237,500. (Trustee Deed)
323 Olmstead Hill Road: Estate of Gladys L. Haug to Mariclare Lawson and Christopher Deangelis, $237,500. (Executor’s Deed)
70 Pond Road: Estate of John Vincent Neal to Anthony S. Lanza and Pamela F. Arciero, $807,000. (Executor’s Deed)
