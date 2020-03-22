Four cases of coronavirus in Wilton and counting

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. In Wilton, there are now four confirmed cases. The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. In Wilton, there are now four confirmed cases. Photo: Copyright (c) 2020 Shutterstock. No use without permission. Photo: Copyright (c) 2020 Shutterstock. No use without permission. Image 1 of / 94 Caption Close Four cases of coronavirus in Wilton and counting 1 / 94 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The toll of cases of coronavirus in Wilton is growing. There were four confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, March 20.

In Connecticut, there were 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Saturday, March 21. The bulk of them, 140 cases, were reported in Fairfield County.

The exact number of people affected in Wilton is uncertain, so town officials are asking for the public’s health in reporting them.

“We have been hesitant to release any numbers because we aren’t confident in the numbers. Confirmed cases should be reported to us from the CT DPH (Dept. of Public Health), but with strain on the system, we have been asking residents to contact us if they have a confirmed or presumptive test,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice posted on the town’s website.

Health Director Barry Bogle will then seek to confirm any reported test with the state to keep current with the number of positive tests in Wilton.

CALL 203-563-0175 TO REPORT CORONAVIRUS TEST RESULTS FOR WILTON RESIDENTS.

“No matter the number of cases or the number of residents tested, the message is the same, behave as if you have the virus and those around you do too,” Vanderslice said.

The town had explored on-day coronavirus testing in Wilton for residents, but has abandoned that idea.

“Testing is no longer a means to slow the spread of the virus. Also, we would have been required to provide personnel protective equipment (PPE), which is in short supply and which we honestly can’t spare without potential risk to our emergency responders or the residents they serve. With 20 hospitals now performing tests, they are more available,” Vanderslice said.

She praised town and school employees for keepng the town running and educating children during this time where resiudents have been directed to shelter in place. “School and town personnel have worked collaboratively, with people pitching in to help even if it isn’t in their job description. It’s the collaborative spirit among the town department heads, their staff and union leadership that has allowed the job to get the work done,” she said.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com