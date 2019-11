Four Wilton homes sold — all under $750,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 8 through Nov. 14, 2019.

71-73 Portland Avenue: Jerome Edwards to Rony A. Castaneda and Hector R. Sosa, $400,000.

192 Cheesespring Road: Natasha Pfeiffer and Juliano D. DeSouza to Zal J. and Jacqueline Falk Mirza, $525,000.

129 Valeview Road: Bank of America NA to Michal and Marzena Sobocinski, $410,000.

68 Ryders Road: Gregg F. and Joyce B. Healey to Russell J. Handelman, $725,000.