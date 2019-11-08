https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Four-Wilton-homes-sales-total-2-3-million-14819964.php
Four Wilton homes sales total $2.3 million
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 30 through Nov. 7, 2019.
107 Wilton Crest: Jeffrey C. and Bronislava Slagle to Noam Kalter, $180,000.
154 Westport Road: Tamar Tsitsishvili to Sarawar Hasan, $537,000.
16 Greenbriar Lane: Coutney N. and Tammron J. Kleeman to Hiuying and Uri Dulman, $830,000.
42 Deforest Road: Christopher P. Santopietro to Chan Woo Hoang and Tina Hye Hoang, $755,000.
