Four Wilton homes sales total $2.3 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 30 through Nov. 7, 2019.

107 Wilton Crest: Jeffrey C. and Bronislava Slagle to Noam Kalter, $180,000.

154 Westport Road: Tamar Tsitsishvili to Sarawar Hasan, $537,000.

16 Greenbriar Lane: Coutney N. and Tammron J. Kleeman to Hiuying and Uri Dulman, $830,000.

42 Deforest Road: Christopher P. Santopietro to Chan Woo Hoang and Tina Hye Hoang, $755,000.