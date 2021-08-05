Four Wilton Scouts completers of high adventure trip in New Mexico

S couts in Wilton BSA Scout Troop 20 have just returned from a two week adventure to Philmont Scout Ranch.

Philmont is the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) premier High Adventure base in Colfax County in New Mexico’s Southern Rocky Mountains.

An estimated 22,000 scouts and adult leaders backpacked through the ranch’s 140,000 backcountry acres each summer.

Owen Abrahamsen, Michael Colavecchio, Connor Murphy and Aidan Reber, who are rising 10th and 11th grade students and members of the troop, along with members of the Stamford BSA Troop 11, recently completed the adventure of a scout’s lifetime.

The boys waited and prepared for this trip for several years.

The group completed registration for the trip during the spring of 2019. Due to a 2018 forest fire, all 2018 participants were rescheduled for 2019. This caused the Wilton group registering in 2019 to look ahead, and book plans for 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Philmont canceled all treks that had been scheduled for last summer.

The troops from Wilton and Stamford finally embarked on their journey on Saturday, July 19.

The boys returned to Connecticut on Sunday, Aug. 1. During their time away, the boys spent three nights touring Colorado Springs, Colo., and then completed a 12 day itinerary at Philmont.

The tour included camping, hiking, a conservation project and other outdoor training and challenges.

The group covered a total of 61 rigorous miles including: Climbing Baldy Mountain, which is the highest peak in Philmont at, 12,441 feet.

