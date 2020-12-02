Four Roses Bourbon to expand visitor center

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — Four Roses Bourbon plans to expand and improve its visitor center at its distillery in Lawrenceburg, officials said.

Plans call for a new bar, four new tasting rooms, an updated gift shop and a large outdoor covered patio and cocktail area, Four Roses said in a statement.

The visitor's center will also offer interactive information about the history of the Four Roses brand,

The project is part of an ongoing effort to accommodate growing demand for bourbon tourism experiences.

“Our new visitor experience will expand our hospitality and give our guests even more opportunities to learn about our brand, our history and heritage, in some very welcoming and comfortable new spaces," said Kelli Wright, guest experience manager at Four Roses.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of next year.