Fort Wayne sewage tunnel project completes latest phase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The largest construction project in Fort Wayne's history recently struck a new milestone with the conclusion of boring for a new sewer tunnel.

City officials and residents on Wednesday celebrated the work of MamaJo — a tunnel-boring machine deriving its name from three Fort Wayne rivers — that dug through roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) of bedrock since February 2019, The Journal Gazette reported. The community event featured T-shirts and rocks that MamaJo had bored through.