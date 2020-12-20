Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old soldier from Tennessee who went missing from Fort Drum was found dead, Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said Sunday.

Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction, according to an Army statement. The Army asked for help from the public and police agencies in several states joined the search effort.