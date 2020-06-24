Fort Defiance man gets prison sentence for fatal stabbing

PHOENIX (AP) — A Fort Defiance man accused of a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Lodi Gene Bitsie II was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Bitsie previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2019 incident on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Prosecutors said Bitsie argued with the victim before punching him and then stabbing him in chest with a large knife.

They said the victim died from the stab wounds.

The FBI investigated the case because it was on tribal land.