Former student protest leader becomes Chile's president

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric was sworn in as Chile's new president on Friday, vowing to oversee a political and economic renovation of a nation shaken by repeated massive protests over inequality in recent years despite a relatively vibrant economy.
At 36, Boric is the youngest president in the history of the South American nation — one who was only 4 years old when democracy returned following a 17-year military dictatorship that both bloodied and set the groundwork for modern Chile.