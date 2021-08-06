Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, 48, was charged with bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act, the TBI said. She was fired last fall after District Attorney Amy Weirich asked the TBI to look into allegations of misconduct.