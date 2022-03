BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, has been charged with possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Officials said “between November 2014 and December 2015, Dennis “Denny” Doyle is alleged to have knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said.