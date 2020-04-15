Former massage parlor owner to pay $120k in civil penalties

A Delaware judge has ordered a former massage parlor owner who pleaded guilty to prostitution charges to pay $120,000 in civil penalties.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Da Zhong Wang should pay $40,000 each for three violations of Delaware’s Organized Crime and Racketeering Act.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum penalty of $100,000 for each violation and asked that Wang also be ordered to reimburse the state’s attorney fees. The judge denied that request but did rule that the state was entitled to $6,000 after prevailing in a motion to compel the defense to turn over information in the case.

The judge ruled last year that Wang was civilly liable for three violations of the state’s RICO act. Prosecutors had sought $100,000 each for seven alleged violations of racketeering laws.

Wang owned and operated massage parlors in Middletown, Dover, Smyrna and Rehoboth Beach. He pleaded guilty to one count of permitting prostitution in 2015 after undercover officers who paid for massages at three of the four locations were solicited for sex.