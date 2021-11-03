Former lover of woman who plotted to kill husband found dead

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — The former lover and later informant against a Florida woman convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband has died.

Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead in his Sebring, Florida, apartment on Oct. 24, according to a police report. He was found by his brother after family members had not been able to reach him for two days. Police have not reported a cause of death and the results of an autopsy are pending. Sebring is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Orlando.