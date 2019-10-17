Former finance director sues Catholic Diocese of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former finance director of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson says the diocese fired him in retaliation for his complaints over budget practices.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Arie "Aad" Mattheus de Lange filed the lawsuit earlier this month against the diocese and Bishop Joseph Kopacz.

The lawsuit alleges that the reasons given for de Lange's termination were not true. The lawsuit says de Lange drew the ire of the diocese and Kopacz by objecting to the budget for Catholic Charities and how it might impact the diocese.

The diocese said in a statement that it generally does not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters but it stands by the reasons for the firing including the weakened financial condition of the diocese and an unexpected large deficit this fiscal year.

