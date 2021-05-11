Former congresswoman named to board of Honolulu rail line

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s mayor on Tuesday said he would appoint former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa to the board of the city’s rail line as the long-delayed and massively over-budget project faces a funding shortfall that could prevent construction from continuing to its original intended destination of Ala Moana Center.
Hanabusa will serve on a volunteer basis on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board, Mayor Rick Blangiardi told reporters at a news conference. She won't accept a $924,000, six-year contract she was recently awarded by HART to serve as a consultant, the mayor said.