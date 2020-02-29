Former congressman Max Burns to run for Georgia state Senate

SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia congressman is seeking a political comeback that would send him to the state Capitol in Atlanta rather than back to Washington.

Republican Max Burns announced that he's running for the state Senate's 23rd District seat in eastern Georgia. Its current occupant, GOP Sen. Jesse Stone, has said he won't be seeking reelection.

Burns served a single term in the U.S. House after winning an upset in the open 12th Congressional District seat in 2002. His opponent, Champ Walker of Augusta, was the son of a powerful Democratic lawmaker and the seat was drawn to give Democrats an edge.

Burns was defeated in 2004 by Democrat John Barrow, and he narrowly lost a rematch race with Barrow two years later. Burns gave politics a rest for years and went on to become president of Gordon State College in Barnesville. He retired from that job in 2017.

The 23rd District seat Burns is now seeking includes all or portions of 11 Georgia counties, including Burns' Screven County home and part of Richmond County.