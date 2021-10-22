Governor's ex-chief of staff can remain free before trial

Pamela Wood/AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal magistrate determined Friday that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's former chief of staff can remain free before his trial on charges that he defrauded a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before moving to the governor's office.

The initial appearance for Roy McGrath of Naples, Florida, was held virtually and made available to the public over a teleconference line, The Baltimore Sun reported. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo ordered that McGrath can continue on a status that does not require him to report to jail while awaiting trial. McGrath has maintained in Facebook posts and emails to The Sun that he's a victim of “politically motivated bullies" and his actions weren't improper.