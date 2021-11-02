Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader GRANT PECK, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 9:46 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo issued by the Myanmar Military True News Information Team, former U.S. ambassador and New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (left) meets with State Administration Council Chairman, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Richardson, who is on a self-described humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, held talks Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation's military-installed government, concerning prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the country's Information Ministry. (Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP) AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.
Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.