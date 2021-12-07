Former Trump ambassador to run against Alabama governor

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama businesswoman who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia on Tuesday became the third Republican candidate to announce a run against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary next year.
Formally declaring her intention to leave the U.S. Senate race and make a bid for governor, Lynda Blanchard, who goes by Lindy Blanchard, said she was running because “people made it unmistakably clear to me that they wanted a conservative outsider, not just in (Washington) D.C. but ... here in Montgomery, a leader who will run our state boldly; someone who is there to put the interest of the people first.”