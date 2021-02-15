Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 5:49 p.m.
FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) attends drills at an NFL football minicamp in Tampa, Fla. Florida authorities are looking into the death of former Buccaneers player Jackson, who was found dead Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at a Florida hotel room.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, right, hauls in a pass for a reception as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009 in Arlington, Texas.
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Florida authorities are looking into the death of former Buccaneers player Jackson, who was found dead Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at a Florida hotel room.
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old's body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said.