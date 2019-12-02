Former Chicago alderman running for top county prosecutor

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago alderman who twice ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Chicago has joined the ranks of candidates running against Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Bob Fioretti formally announced on Monday his bid to unseat the top prosecutor in the county that includes Chicago. He joins a field that includes two former prosecutors and a former county judge.

Foxx and her office have been criticized for how the investigation of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s report that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack was handled. After her communication with a relative of Smollett prompted Foxx to recuse herself from the case, the actor was charged with staging the attack before Foxx’s office abruptly dropped the charges. Now, a special prosecutor is investigating the decision to drop the charges. .