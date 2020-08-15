Former Browns star Chip Banks shot, in serious condition

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition following a shooting.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker said in an email to The Associated Press officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Atlanta just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. Banks and the third man were alert and transported to a local hospital.

The shooting was first reported by TMZ.

Banks, 60, was in serious condition, according to Rooker. There was no update on the other victim, identified by Rooker as Bennie C. Harris.

Rooker said the police investigation is ongoing.

Banks was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft by the Browns. He was named rookie of the year in 1982 before being named to four Pro Bowl teams with the Browns.

Banks played for San Diego in 1987 before completing his career with four seasons in Indianapolis.

He had 46 career sacks, including a career-high 11 in 1985.

