BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston Police Department clerk who according to prosecutors sometimes forged her supervisor’s signature to inflate her overtime pay by nearly $30,000 over two years has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, was also sentenced Monday to three years of probation following her time behind bars, the first three months of which must be spent in home confinement, and was ordered to pay full restitution to the city, federal prosecutors said.