Former Alabama doctor sentenced in prescription fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A one-time Alabama doctor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegally prescribing dangerous medications to patients, authorities said Monday.

Richard A. Stehl, 60, was convicted on multiple charges of unlawfully distributing drugs, fraud and money laundering, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Stehl had a medical practice in Montgomery from 2010 through 2018. Authorities accused him of prescribing multiple drugs including Adderall, Xanax, Klonopin and Valium without having a medical reason to do so.

“The criminal conduct that occurred under the guise of Stehl’s medical practice was appalling,” U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said in a statement. “Stehl caused his patients to become addicted to powerful controlled substances all in the name of profit.

He was convicted in December after a trial that included testimony from 10 patients.